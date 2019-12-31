Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup 6 X 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ
Product Description
- Cream of Chicken Soup.
- A comforting BOWLFUL OF SOUP, a deliciously moreish and HITS THE SPOT RIGHT WHEN YOU NEED IT... IT HAS TO BE HEINZ.
- NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES OR COLOURS.
- Good to know.
- Low fat.
- Pack size: 2400g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chicken (3%), Modified Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Onion Extract, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract, Colour - Beta-Carotene
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: HOB: Heat gently in a pan.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- UK Careline 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|221kJ
|441kJ
|-
|53kcal
|106kcal
|5%
|Fat
|3.0g
|5.9g
|8%
|- of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.9g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|9.9g
|4%
|- of which sugars
|1.2g
|2.3g
|3%
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|3.2g
|6%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|19%
|* RI per serving
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
