Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup 6 X 400G

Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup 6 X 400G
£ 3.00
£0.13/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 can (200g)
  • Energy441kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ

Product Description

  • Cream of Chicken Soup.
  • A comforting BOWLFUL OF SOUP, a deliciously moreish and HITS THE SPOT RIGHT WHEN YOU NEED IT... IT HAS TO BE HEINZ.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES OR COLOURS.
  • Good to know.
  • Low fat.
  • Pack size: 2400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken (3%), Modified Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Onion Extract, Stabiliser - Polyphosphates and Sodium Phosphates, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract, Colour - Beta-Carotene

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB: Heat gently in a pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • UK Careline 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 221kJ441kJ
-53kcal106kcal5%
Fat 3.0g5.9g8%
- of which saturates 0.4g0.9g4%
Carbohydrate 4.9g9.9g4%
- of which sugars 1.2g2.3g3%
Fibre 0.1g0.1g
Protein 1.6g3.2g6%
Salt 0.6g1.1g19%
* RI per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

