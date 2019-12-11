By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cru Kafe Organic Merchants Blend Ground Coffee 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cru Kafe Organic Merchants Blend Ground Coffee 150G
£ 4.75
£1.90/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Merchant's Blend Ground Coffee
  • For brew guides and more go to crukafe.com
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net FFLM0071
  • A strong, punchy coffee mixing a fantastic Honduran Arabica with a South Indian Robusta. This blend delivers all the range, versatility and diversity that the coffee world has to offer.
  • Notes of:
  • Dark chocolate, raisin and nutmeg
  • Each of our certified organic coffees tell an exciting story of small farms and steep mountainsides, where sun, soil and shade together to make a truly amazing cup of CRU.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade
  • Ethical organic coffee
  • Medium-dark roast
  • Multi-origin: India, Honduras
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

100% Coffee, Coffee: Fairtrade certified and sourced from Fairtrade producers. Total 100%

Storage

Once opened store in a airtight container, in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Roasted and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew: This is a special omni-grind, suitable for Cafetière, Filter, AeroPress & Moka Pot

Name and address

  • Roasted and packed for:
  • CRU Kafe,
  • A50.6 Wood Lane,
  • W12 7SB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CRU Kafe,
  • A50.6 Wood Lane,
  • W12 7SB,
  • UK.
  • crukafe.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cru Kafe Organic Honduran Ground Coffee 250G

£ 5.00
£2.00/100g

Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 6 Pack

£ 1.45
£0.24/each

Percol Ft/ Organic Plastic Free Ground Coffee 200G

£ 4.25
£2.13/100g

Offer

Method Laundry Peony Blush 39 Washes 1.56L

£ 9.00
£5.77/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here