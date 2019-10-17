By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maggi Juicy Thai Green Curry 43G

5(1)Write a review
Maggi Juicy Thai Green Curry 43G
£ 1.00
£2.33/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2209 kJ 523 kcal
    26%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt1.69g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1431kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Thai Green Chicken Curry.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to Love
  • Ingredients you know ginger, chilli and garlic
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Enjoy the wonderful exotic flavour of Thai Green Curry chicken at home with Maggi® So Juicy® Thai Green Curry Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy meal of Thai Green Curry Chicken with no mess or stress! The delicious Thai Green Curry spice mix in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic Thai Green Curry spice mix — including coriander, ginger, fenugreek, parsley, cumin, red cayenne pepper, cardamom and nutmeg - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken, green beans, baby corn and semi skimmed milk to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Thai Green Curry Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with stir-fried broccoli and jasmine rice for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Thai Green Curry Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Thai Green Curry Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Sweet Chilli Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your Thai Green Curry Chicken with stir-fried broccoli and jasmine rice?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious Thai green curry recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 43g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Sugar, Vegetables (Onion, Spinach), Salt, Herbs and Spices (Coriander, Ginger (1.7%), Fenugreek, Parsley, Cumin, Black Pepper, Red Cayenne Pepper (0.8%), Cardamom, Nutmeg), Garlic (6.8%), Flavourings (with Gluten), Cream Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Celery, Egg, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keep the red tie for later use. Add the chicken, 50ml water, and vegetables into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag. Reserve the milk to stir through the curry once the chicken is cooked.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 45-50 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Transfer the curry to a serving dish and stir through the milk. Enjoy the juicy Thai Green Curry with Jasmine rice and stir-fried broccoli with red chilli for extra heat.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 456 457 (UK)
  • 00800 6478 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy1431kJ397kJ2209kJ
-339kcal94kcal523kcal26%
Fat5.0g1.2g6.6g9%
of which: saturates1.8g0.3g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate65.1g11.6g64.4g25%
of which: sugars26.6g1.5g8.3g9%
Fibre4.7g1.2g6.8g-
Protein6.0g8.6g48.0g96%
Salt10.98g0.31g1.69g28%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant and so tasty and the chicken so juicy to

5 stars

Brilliant and so tasty and the chicken so juicy too, love it

Usually bought next

Tesco Baby Corn 130G

£ 1.20
£9.24/kg

Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G

£ 0.77
£3.50/kg

Tesco Babycorn And Mangetout 175G

£ 1.65
£9.43/kg

Offer

Tesco Microwave Jasmine Rice 250G

£ 0.65
£2.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here