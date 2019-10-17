Maggi Juicy Thai Green Curry 43G

Brilliant and so tasty and the chicken so juicy to
Brilliant and so tasty and the chicken so juicy too, love it
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1431kJ
Corn Starch, Sugar, Vegetables (Onion, Spinach), Salt, Herbs and Spices (Coriander, Ginger (1.7%), Fenugreek, Parsley, Cumin, Black Pepper, Red Cayenne Pepper (0.8%), Cardamom, Nutmeg), Garlic (6.8%), Flavourings (with Gluten), Cream Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Store in a cool, dry place
Makes 4 servings
43g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1431kJ
|397kJ
|2209kJ
|-
|339kcal
|94kcal
|523kcal
|26%
|Fat
|5.0g
|1.2g
|6.6g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|1.8g
|0.3g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|65.1g
|11.6g
|64.4g
|25%
|of which: sugars
|26.6g
|1.5g
|8.3g
|9%
|Fibre
|4.7g
|1.2g
|6.8g
|-
|Protein
|6.0g
|8.6g
|48.0g
|96%
|Salt
|10.98g
|0.31g
|1.69g
|28%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019