Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 180G

Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 180G
£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy488kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars19.7g
    22%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • A sweet stir fry sauce made with pineapple and red peppers.
  • Sweet & tangy
  • Carefully prepared with pineapple, rice wine vinegar and tamari sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Onion, Rice Wine Vinegar, Pineapple (5%), Red Pepper (5%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol], Garlic Purée, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Pectins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (90g)
Energy542kJ / 128kcal488kJ / 116kcal
Fat2.8g2.5g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate24.6g22.1g
Sugars21.9g19.7g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein0.9g0.8g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

very tasty,love it.

5 stars

very tasty,love it.

Rather bland

3 stars

Rather bland

