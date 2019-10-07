Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 180G

very tasty,love it.
Rather bland
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 128kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Onion, Rice Wine Vinegar, Pineapple (5%), Red Pepper (5%), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Alcohol], Garlic Purée, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Pectins).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry for 1 minute.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|542kJ / 128kcal
|488kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.6g
|22.1g
|Sugars
|21.9g
|19.7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
