By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Napolina Gluten Free Organic Green Pea Fusilli 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Napolina Gluten Free Organic Green Pea Fusilli 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Green Pea Fusilli
  • Learn to cook simple Italian recipes
  • Search 'Cooking with Napolina' on YouTube, or visit www.napolina.com
  • Napolina have used 100% organic green pea flour to create a delicious pasta which is gluten free, organic and 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Non resealable bag
  • Made with 100% organic green pea flour
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • High in fibre and protein
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 250g
  • High in fibre
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Green Pea Flour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add a pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 6-8 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente', meaning 'firm to the bite'). Drain and serve with a quick pasta sauce made from Napolina Passata and mixed vegetables.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately three 75g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100g uncookedper: 75g uncooked
Energy 1412kJ/334kcal1062kJ/251kcal
Fat 1.8g1.4g
-of which saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 55.0g41.3g
-of which sugars 2.6g2.0g
Fibre 8.8g6.6g
Protein 20.0g15.0g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g
This pack contains approximately three 75g portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Lentil Fusilli Pasta Gluten Free 250G

£ 1.35
£5.40/kg

Napolina Gluten Free Red Lentil Penne Pasta 250G

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Tesco Brown Rice Fusilli Gluten Free 250G

£ 0.95
£3.80/kg

Napolina Gluten Free Organic Chickpea Fusilli 250G

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here