Napolina Gluten Free Organic Green Pea Fusilli 250G

Product Description
- Organic Green Pea Fusilli
- Napolina have used 100% organic green pea flour to create a delicious pasta which is gluten free, organic and 1 of your 5 a day.
- Non resealable bag
- Made with 100% organic green pea flour
- 1 of your 5 a day
- High in fibre and protein
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 250g
- High in fibre
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Green Pea Flour
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add a pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 6-8 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente', meaning 'firm to the bite'). Drain and serve with a quick pasta sauce made from Napolina Passata and mixed vegetables.
Produce of
Prepared and packed in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately three 75g portions
Name and address
- Prepared and packed for:
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
Return to
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.napolina.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100g uncooked
|per: 75g uncooked
|Energy
|1412kJ/334kcal
|1062kJ/251kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|1.4g
|-of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|55.0g
|41.3g
|-of which sugars
|2.6g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|8.8g
|6.6g
|Protein
|20.0g
|15.0g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|-
|-
