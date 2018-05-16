Olbas Nasal Spray 20Ml

Product Description
- Nasal Spray
- Olbas® Nasal Spray is a gentle yet effective decongestant for the relief of blocked noses.
- Clinically proven results.
- The natural formula combines essential oils of eucalyptus, niaouli and wild mint with mineral-rich hypertonic seawater.
- It unblocks the nasal passage and helps prevent the spread of viral infections and bacteria, while the mint provides an immediate refreshing sensation.
- Works within 2 minutes
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Natural Seawater, (22g/l Hypertonic Concentration of Mineral Salts), Essential Oils of Eucalyptus Globulus, Niaouli, Wild Mint
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- For adults and children aged six years and over. Apply one spray into each nostril, up to six times a day.
- Read the information leaflet carefully before use.
- Use within 6 months of opening.
Warnings
- Do not use if cap seal is broken.
- Not for use during pregnancy or breast-feeding, or if allergic to any of the ingredients.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
Name and address
- Chefaro Ireland DAC,
- Treasury Building,
- Lower Grand Canal Street,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Distributor address
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- U.K.
Return to
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
