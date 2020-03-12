Poopsie Slime Surprise Poop Packs Assorted
- - Poopsie Slime Surprise! includes ten magical surprises!
- - Unicorn Food (slime powder) and Unicorn Magic, collectible bottle and poop character keychain, mystery scent dropper, unicorn spoon, and collector's sheet
- - 18 to collect!
- Make magical unicorn poop (slime) with Poopsie Slime Surprise! With a little unicorn magic and sparkle, you can customise unicorn poop and transform it multiple times! Ten magical surprises included! When you gotta go, store the poop slime in the collectible Poopsie keychain. Can you find the ultra-rare Unicorn Sparkle? 18 to collect, collect them all! Styles may vary.
- For ages 5 years+. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
