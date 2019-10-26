By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 6+ Economy Pack 26

1.5(16)Write a review
Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 6+ Economy Pack 26
£ 2.99
£0.12/each

Product Description

  • Ultra Dry Nappies Size 6+ 26 pack.
  • "Why is it..."
  • I said to Fred, "That your face is turning red?"
  • Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off the changing space!
  • Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Nappies
  • Absorbent Protection Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Helps lock away wetness Dermatologically Tested
  • "Why is it… I said to Fred, That your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round. Helps lock away wetness. Helps keep the wee away from me. Tri- hook fastening. Even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up. FOP: Dermatologically Tested BOP: Dermatologically Tested Gentle against skin
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Extra absorbent
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round
  • Helps lock away wetness, helps keep the wee away from me
  • Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

26 x Nappies

Safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

16 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Crap

1 stars

These nappies are not even worth the money, they leaked every night and through out the day at times the quality is completely crap and I used 10+ nappies a day.. I'm only giving this 1 star because I cant give it 0

Was good up until now the sticker fastening is ver

1 stars

Was good up until now the sticker fastening is very poor quality now have to close the sticker on edge of the nappie still doesn't fit properly stopped buying them

Rubbish nappys

1 stars

These nappy’s are completely rubbish, the about of times I have to blow dry my daughter cloths in the toilets when we are out is unbelievable, you leave her in ones of these nappy’s for half an hour and they just leak, I will not be buying these nappy’s ever again.

my favourite nappy brand

4 stars

I've used Tesco nappies for about one year and was extremely anxious when they changed to fred and flo, but they are actually really good quality and don't leak as easily as pampers do, the only downside is the size around the waist are a little bit smaller than other brands but its doable

Worst ever

1 stars

Wouldn’t even give them a 1 star they don’t fit properly and always leak the sizing is just ridiculous

Changed straps

2 stars

I have used these nappies for a while now but when I got my recent purchase of them they have changed the straps on the side which are not as good as there are a lot smaller

Good stretchy quality

5 stars

These are fantastic nappies, as the stretchy sides go around my granddaughters stomach comfortably, without causing pulling on the nappy. They are very absorbent and are made very well. To top it all,they are a good price too.

No longer fit as change of design

1 stars

Why are these now smaller? Complete waste of money. Very cross and you have no bigger sizes. Very upsetting.

Disappointed

2 stars

Didn’t like the change from Tesco to Fred and flo but got used to them however after just buying a new pack of 6+ they have changed again! Can’t use now as they have made the nappies much longer but the width is shorter so they don’t even fit around the waist without gaps or cutting in. Very disappointed.

Not again!!!

1 stars

Why have you changed the nappies again?! Gone from bad to worse.

