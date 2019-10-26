Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 6+ Economy Pack 26

Crap
These nappies are not even worth the money, they leaked every night and through out the day at times the quality is completely crap and I used 10+ nappies a day.. I'm only giving this 1 star because I cant give it 0
Was good up until now the sticker fastening is very poor quality now have to close the sticker on edge of the nappie still doesn't fit properly stopped buying them
Rubbish nappys
These nappy’s are completely rubbish, the about of times I have to blow dry my daughter cloths in the toilets when we are out is unbelievable, you leave her in ones of these nappy’s for half an hour and they just leak, I will not be buying these nappy’s ever again.
my favourite nappy brand
I've used Tesco nappies for about one year and was extremely anxious when they changed to fred and flo, but they are actually really good quality and don't leak as easily as pampers do, the only downside is the size around the waist are a little bit smaller than other brands but its doable
Worst ever
Wouldn’t even give them a 1 star they don’t fit properly and always leak the sizing is just ridiculous
Changed straps
I have used these nappies for a while now but when I got my recent purchase of them they have changed the straps on the side which are not as good as there are a lot smaller
Good stretchy quality
These are fantastic nappies, as the stretchy sides go around my granddaughters stomach comfortably, without causing pulling on the nappy. They are very absorbent and are made very well. To top it all,they are a good price too.
No longer fit as change of design
Why are these now smaller? Complete waste of money. Very cross and you have no bigger sizes. Very upsetting.
Disappointed
Didn’t like the change from Tesco to Fred and flo but got used to them however after just buying a new pack of 6+ they have changed again! Can’t use now as they have made the nappies much longer but the width is shorter so they don’t even fit around the waist without gaps or cutting in. Very disappointed.
Not again!!!
Why have you changed the nappies again?! Gone from bad to worse.