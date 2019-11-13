Tesco Finest Chicken Parmigiana 450G

Delicious but small
Margherita pizza flavour chicken. Very small though, eat with lots of veg and chips!
No finesse has gone into this dish
A thoroughly disappointing chicken in tomato mush. There is cheese present too but its flavour is overpowered by tomato. As for parsley breadcrumbs, I didn't see or taste any. Not 'Finest;' I could readily make a better version.
Well wort trying
Lovely, super sauce and very flavoursome.
Wouldnt buy again
Sauce was nice . Didnt rate chicken much tho. Preferd other finest meals
Delicious, tender with nice flavour
Made a great Sunday lunch with added vegetables; really tasty; would buy again.
fabulouse
one of the best i have tryed for a long time, i hope you keep it in stock.