Tesco Finest Chicken Parmigiana 450G

4(6)
Tesco Finest Chicken Parmigiana 450G
£ 6.00
£1.34/100g

½ of a pack
  • Energy1366kJ 326kcal
    16%
  • Fat14.9g
    21%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breasts in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese and parsley breadcrumbs.
  • Succulent British chicken breasts in a tangy tomato sauce, topped with creamy mozzarella slices and a crisp parsley ciabatta crumb. Rich tomato sauce made with olive oil and meltingly soft mozzarella are a classic combination, both in flavour and texture. A contrasting crunch from herby ciabatta crumbs finishes this dish perfectly.
  • *Succulent British chicken breasts in a tangy tomato sauce, topped with creamy mozzarella slices and a crisp parsley ciabatta crumb.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST: Chicken Breast (41%), Tomato, Tomato Passata, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sunblush® Tomato, Olive Oil (1.5%), Tomato Purée, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Concentrate, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Basil, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano, Parsley, Garlic, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove the film lid and heat for a further 5 minutes. OVEN From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 | 25-30 mins Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Important Not suitable for microwave heating All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (225g)
Energy607kJ / 145kcal1366kJ / 326kcal
Fat6.6g14.9g
Saturates1.9g4.2g
Carbohydrate3.7g8.4g
Sugars2.8g6.3g
Fibre1.3g3.0g
Protein17.0g38.3g
Salt0.50g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious but small

4 stars

Margherita pizza flavour chicken. Very small though, eat with lots of veg and chips!

No finesse has gone into this dish

2 stars

A thoroughly disappointing chicken in tomato mush. There is cheese present too but its flavour is overpowered by tomato. As for parsley breadcrumbs, I didn't see or taste any. Not 'Finest;' I could readily make a better version.

Well wort trying

5 stars

Lovely, super sauce and very flavoursome.

Wouldnt buy again

3 stars

Sauce was nice . Didnt rate chicken much tho. Preferd other finest meals

Delicious, tender with nice flavour

5 stars

Made a great Sunday lunch with added vegetables; really tasty; would buy again.

fabulouse

5 stars

one of the best i have tryed for a long time, i hope you keep it in stock.

