Finest Meal Deal Chicken & Ham Mustard Mash 700G

All mashed potato!,,
Expensive way of buying mashed potato Ie not much chicken or ham in it
Easy on the mustard!
Yuk, mustard was really overpowering
We recommend this lovely Sunday lunch
Absolutely yum! Lots of chicken and a nice 'bite' of mustard in the creamy mash. We didn't seem to get a lot of ham which is why I didn't give it 5 stars, but it was lovely just the same when I added a bit of gammon from the fridge!
FIND THE HAM
Well this chicken, ham and mash should be renamed FIND THE HAM We found the chicken, a little leek and the mustard mash was fine, but where was the HAM? NOT at all like its picture on the packet Tesco Finest I don't think so