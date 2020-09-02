By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finest Meal Deal Chicken & Ham Mustard Mash 700G

2.5(4)Write a review
Finest Meal Deal Chicken & Ham Mustard Mash 700G
£ 6.00
£0.86/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1577kJ 376kcal
    19%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates8.5g
    43%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken, Wiltshire cured ham and leeks in a white wine and mustard sauce, topped with mashed potato.
  • To make this dish, we marinate British chicken breast and thigh to make sure it's tender and full of flavour, then cook it and shred it. Traditionally Wiltshire cured ham adds sweetness and saltiness, combined with a crisp white wine, mustard and sweet leek sauce for freshness.
  • Tender British chicken and Wiltshire ham in a rich, creamy leek, mustard and white wine sauce, topped with buttery mash.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Chicken Breast (5%), Chicken Thigh (5%), Onion, White Wine, Water, Ham Hock (4%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Leek, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Yellow Mustard Flour, Mustard Flour, Sugar, Brown Ale (Barley), Rosemary, Onion Concentrate, Turmeric, Bay Leaf, Sea Salt, Yeast, Olive Oil, Cider Vinegar, Black Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Lemon Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Mustard Husk, Chilli Powder, Clove, Ginger Purée, Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C /Gas 5 35-40mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C /Gas 5 65-70mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 65-70 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (315g**)
Energy501kJ / 119kcal1577kJ / 376kcal
Fat5.0g15.6g
Saturates2.7g8.5g
Carbohydrate10.9g34.4g
Sugars2.0g6.2g
Fibre1.5g4.8g
Protein7.0g22.1g
Salt0.6g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 700g typically weighs 630g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

All mashed potato!,,

1 stars

Expensive way of buying mashed potato Ie not much chicken or ham in it

Easy on the mustard!

2 stars

Yuk, mustard was really overpowering

We recommend this lovely Sunday lunch

4 stars

Absolutely yum! Lots of chicken and a nice 'bite' of mustard in the creamy mash. We didn't seem to get a lot of ham which is why I didn't give it 5 stars, but it was lovely just the same when I added a bit of gammon from the fridge!

FIND THE HAM

3 stars

Well this chicken, ham and mash should be renamed FIND THE HAM We found the chicken, a little leek and the mustard mash was fine, but where was the HAM? NOT at all like its picture on the packet Tesco Finest I don't think so

