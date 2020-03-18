By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Steak And Ale Filo Pie 400G

1.5(27)Write a review
Tesco Finest Steak And Ale Filo Pie 400G
£ 6.00
£1.50/100g

Offer

½ of a pie
  • Energy1282kJ 306kcal
    15%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 172kcal

Product Description

  • Filo pastry pie filled with beef, ale gravy and cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese, parsley and paprika crumb.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Crisp filo pastry filled with tender beef in a rich ale gravy, topped with an extra mature cheese and mustard sauce. Our chefs have been inspired by the tangy flavours of a classic Welsh rarebit to make the sauce for this pie, using mustard, extra mature Cheddar, Dorset brown ale and a dash of Worcester sauce. A sprinkle of Cheddar, fresh parsley and smoky paprika round out the flavours to finish.
  • Crisp filo pastry filled with tender beef in a rich ale gravy, topped with an extra mature cheese and mustard sauce. Our chefs have been inspired by the tangy flavours of a classic Welsh rarebit to make the sauce for this pie, using mustard, extra mature Cheddar, Dorset brown ale and a dash of Worcester sauce. A sprinkle of Cheddar, fresh parsley and smoky paprika round out the flavours to finish.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (28%), Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Whole Milk, Mushroom, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Celery, Cornflour, Ale (Barley) (3%), Malt Vinegar (Barley), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Molasses, Salt, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Parsley, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Thyme, Beef Extract, Brown Mustard Seed, Dextrose, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Flavouring, Rosemary, Roasted Barley Malt, Cracked Black Pepper, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Clove, Garlic Powder, Lemon Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Leek, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Garlic, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30–35 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place foil directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking, before using the parchment paper to lift the pie out of the foil.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pie (178g**)
Energy720kJ / 172kcal1282kJ / 306kcal
Fat7.7g13.7g
Saturates3.5g6.3g
Carbohydrate15.1g26.8g
Sugars4.3g7.7g
Fibre1.4g2.5g
Protein9.9g17.7g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 356g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious but expensive

5 stars

This is delicious. The negative reviews are from people who were expecting a top crust and a more traditional pie. I looked at the picture and knew what to expect. I found this pie delicious and will certainly buy again. My only criticism is that it is expensive for what it is. Should be half the price.

Vile pie

1 stars

Sorry but this is horrid! Very little meat, lots of slimy mushrooms and some large pieces of uncooked carrot. The pastry was also slimy apart from a small crust at the top. Even the dog refused to eat it.

Sweet disgusting meat pie

2 stars

This is a low meat, very sweet product. If you are expecting a steak pie this is not for you. There is a paper under- lay within aluminium tray, which is not mentioned in instructions. Just in case you want to choke your guests as well as disgust them.

Insufficient substance

3 stars

Like other reviewers, I would have preferred a 'proper' meat pie. I assumed the filo pastry effort to be the 'small portion' dining option, where one is supposed to savour the nuances. If so, it should be being made clear, given my main criticism of this so-called pie is that it does not make a substantial main for 2 persons.

So sweet it could be a dessert

1 stars

I bought this as part of a Meal Deal. The pie was so sweet I wasn't sure it was supposed to be the main savoury dish. There was a lot more mushroom than steak and the topping was very strange. The filo pastry needed longer in the oven at that low heat (gas 5) in order to be crispy which then of course dries out the filling too. If I'd paid full price for it I would have been even more annoyed!

Don’t buy unless you like sugary tasting meat pies

1 stars

So sweet like eating a pudding. Just buy pie.

Where's the meat?

1 stars

Great pastry, crisp tasty; nice gravy; I found 2 tiny chunks of meat in my half (yes, half) of this pie: Both tough, one fatty. Sell it as a gravy pie and I could not fault it. There is no steak, only a few bits of poor quality dog food in it.

🤢

1 stars

I actually wouldn’t even give it 1 star!! It is the worst thing I have ever eaten! The meat was fatty and disgusting what there was of it, the pastry was average and the flavours were horrible. The pie was on baking paper for ease of removing pie. Did not work at all - it just collapses so looked as disgusting as it tasted. I have probably had most of the meal deal main courses which are usually very good. Will never order this again. I’m not one for leaving bad reviews but this truly deserves it 😩

Disappointing

2 stars

A rim of filo pastry around the edge, does not a pie make.

Try everything once?

2 stars

It was the wierdest lasagne Ive ever had! I had to check what I ordered on the box after eating this as I expected Steak and Ale Pie and got a funny lasagne in filo pastry concoction! Steak and Ale is my husband's favourite meal and he said only a few words about it: 'Please don't order this again'......

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Vanilla Cheesecake Slices 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaires Tarts 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here