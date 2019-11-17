Fred & Flo 44 Ultradry Nappies Size 4+

We've been using Tesco nappies for a while. They a
We've been using Tesco nappies for a while. They are great and reasonably priced - better than Pampers IMO, as we had a lot of leaks with Pampers.
Not what they used to be...
Tesco nappies used to be great, now they are just awful. Waking up to leaks every morning... won't be buying anymore.
Good.
Never had any problems with theses. Good stuff at a good price.
Awful nappies
I have 16 month old twins and they keep falling off them. The velcro is useless so we have had a lot of soiled clothes. Should never have changed an already good product. Would never buy Tesco nappies again sorry
Always leaks
Bought these nappies as it was the most convenient at the time. However we've been using them for nearly a week and all we get is leaks, every morning I'm changing little one because he's leaked through! Little one even leaks through during the day so I'm changing little one more than I'd need to and therefore using more nappies aswell. I would not recommend this product.
Always have used Tesco nappies since my son was bo
Always have used Tesco nappies since my son was born and found them brillant, recently the side tabs have been changed on these nappies and they rip very bad quality
Disappointed
Used to love them before they were changed from Tesco loves to Fred and flo. We still went on to use them after the change because they were still usable but now they’ve changed the 4+ sizing from what used to wrap around my babies waist perfectly to something that’s super tight over night. First I thought It was an issue with the batch so bought another batch but had the same problem. Really really disappointed. Have been buying these for the last 9 month, will be investing my money elsewhere now.
Awful
Awful keep coming unstuck causing nappy’s to leak everywhere. Chucked about 5 outfits out in the last week because of this. Change back to old style!!
Do not buy!!
No option for No stars, but if I could I wouldn’t give them any. These nappies were bought for me by my Mother in law, they’re the Worse nappies I’ve ever used! Every time I use the tapes one breaks off and it’s not just on one, I’ve had it happen to 5 so far and I’ve not even finished the pack. As the saying goes if it’s not broke why fix it, change them back to the previous design! Awful quality too it’s like cheap carrier bag material on the outside. Will not be buying again!!
Worst nappies ever do not buy
Leaks, less absorbant and the quality has dropped dramatically. The old Tesco nappies were the best, now its the worst. The headache is not worth it. Won't be buying anymore. Tesco's please change your procurement staff