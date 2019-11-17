Fred & Flo 44 Ultradry Nappies Size 4+

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Ultra Dry Nappies Size 4+ 44 pack
  • "Why is it..."
  • I said to Fred, "That your face is turning red?"
  • Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off the changing space!
  • Fred & Flo ULTRA DRY size 4+
  • absorbent protection, cosy nights all round up to 12 hours absorbent protection helps lock away wetness Dermatologically tested 4+ extra absorbent 9 20kg, 20 44lbs maxi+ 44 nappies
  • "Why is it..." I said to Fred, "that your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! secure fastening - even when i wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! fit guide - shows when i'm ready for the next size up! helps lock away wetness - helps keep the wee away from me. up to 12 hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round. dermatologically tested - gentle against skin.
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Extra absorbent
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all around
  • Helps lock away wetness, helps keep the wee away from me
  • Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous.
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Net Contents

44 x Nappies

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

35 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

We've been using Tesco nappies for a while. They a

5 stars

We've been using Tesco nappies for a while. They are great and reasonably priced - better than Pampers IMO, as we had a lot of leaks with Pampers.

Not what they used to be...

1 stars

Tesco nappies used to be great, now they are just awful. Waking up to leaks every morning... won't be buying anymore.

Good.

4 stars

Never had any problems with theses. Good stuff at a good price.

Awful nappies

1 stars

I have 16 month old twins and they keep falling off them. The velcro is useless so we have had a lot of soiled clothes. Should never have changed an already good product. Would never buy Tesco nappies again sorry

Always leaks

1 stars

Bought these nappies as it was the most convenient at the time. However we've been using them for nearly a week and all we get is leaks, every morning I'm changing little one because he's leaked through! Little one even leaks through during the day so I'm changing little one more than I'd need to and therefore using more nappies aswell. I would not recommend this product.

Always have used Tesco nappies since my son was bo

2 stars

Always have used Tesco nappies since my son was born and found them brillant, recently the side tabs have been changed on these nappies and they rip very bad quality

Disappointed

1 stars

Used to love them before they were changed from Tesco loves to Fred and flo. We still went on to use them after the change because they were still usable but now they’ve changed the 4+ sizing from what used to wrap around my babies waist perfectly to something that’s super tight over night. First I thought It was an issue with the batch so bought another batch but had the same problem. Really really disappointed. Have been buying these for the last 9 month, will be investing my money elsewhere now.

Awful

1 stars

Awful keep coming unstuck causing nappy’s to leak everywhere. Chucked about 5 outfits out in the last week because of this. Change back to old style!!

Do not buy!!

1 stars

No option for No stars, but if I could I wouldn’t give them any. These nappies were bought for me by my Mother in law, they’re the Worse nappies I’ve ever used! Every time I use the tapes one breaks off and it’s not just on one, I’ve had it happen to 5 so far and I’ve not even finished the pack. As the saying goes if it’s not broke why fix it, change them back to the previous design! Awful quality too it’s like cheap carrier bag material on the outside. Will not be buying again!!

Worst nappies ever do not buy

1 stars

Leaks, less absorbant and the quality has dropped dramatically. The old Tesco nappies were the best, now its the worst. The headache is not worth it. Won't be buying anymore. Tesco's please change your procurement staff

