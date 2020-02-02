By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sm12 Sandwich Toaster Ss18

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Sm12 Sandwich Toaster Ss18
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
  • - Tesco Sandwich Toaster
  • - Cooks up to 2 toasties
  • - 1 year manufacturers warranty
  • The Tesco SM12 two-slice sandwich toaster is the quick and convenient way to prepare warm and toasted sandwiches. Cooking up to two toasties at a time with minimum effort, this toaster maker has a streamlines design that will fit into any style of kitchen.
  • In a black and silver finish, this Tesco sandwich toaster has a convenient red and green progress light on the lid to tell you when your toaster is ready. Cutting and sealing your toasties into four triangles so the filling doesn't leak out.

Information

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

For those who know how to operate a toaster proper

5 stars

For those who know how to operate a toaster properly ie butter outside of bread etc.....this is a great little machine, toasts perfectly!!

Great value for money and does the job right

5 stars

Great value for money and does the job right

Doesn't do the job!!!

1 stars

Absolutely terrible, don't waste your money. The sandwiches are barely edible. We tried various fillings and timings with absolutely no success. Only buy if you like your toastie soggy!!!

Rubbish

1 stars

This item was not worth the money.It does not cook the toasties good at all.It all came out in bits a complete mess.Would not recommended it to anyone.Taking mine back .

My first launches “ship” my last three are “hit”

1 stars

While the build quality was ok and the toaster heats up as designed, the spacing between the irons is such that it pushes the top slice of bread forward when you close it, resulting in cheese leaking out in vast quantities. I would therefore rate this product as about as useful as Gemma Collins in a cave rescue.

Waste of money!

1 stars

Awful product! I bought this for convenience for a quick snack after leaving work. Looks nice on the outside but the non stick plates do not do the job! The sandwiches stick and do not seal. Tip for anyone looking fat buying this ... don’t bother, Waste of money!

