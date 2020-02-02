Tesco Sm12 Sandwich Toaster Ss18

For those who know how to operate a toaster proper
For those who know how to operate a toaster properly ie butter outside of bread etc.....this is a great little machine, toasts perfectly!!
Great value for money and does the job right
Doesn't do the job!!!
Absolutely terrible, don't waste your money. The sandwiches are barely edible. We tried various fillings and timings with absolutely no success. Only buy if you like your toastie soggy!!!
Rubbish
This item was not worth the money.It does not cook the toasties good at all.It all came out in bits a complete mess.Would not recommended it to anyone.Taking mine back .
My first launches “ship” my last three are “hit”
While the build quality was ok and the toaster heats up as designed, the spacing between the irons is such that it pushes the top slice of bread forward when you close it, resulting in cheese leaking out in vast quantities. I would therefore rate this product as about as useful as Gemma Collins in a cave rescue.
Waste of money!
Awful product! I bought this for convenience for a quick snack after leaving work. Looks nice on the outside but the non stick plates do not do the job! The sandwiches stick and do not seal. Tip for anyone looking fat buying this ... don’t bother, Waste of money!