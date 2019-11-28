Fisher Price Game & Learn Controller

Fantastic
The controller has two settings: music and educational. Helping with counting numbers, teaching the alphabet and also flashes different colours of lights. I highly recommend this product as it’s very easy to take out on trips and provides children with lots of entertainment.
Lovely
You can’t go wrong with fisher price. My 19 month old was delighted when we received this musical toy. Great addition to her toys. Something we don’t have. Adorable watching her trying to figure out how to hold it like a real controller as she tries to press the buttons at the same time. Love the volume level. Not to quiet but not overly loud that it disturbs people around her. lovely music light and sounds. thank you.
Great for On-The-Go
This is the perfect accompaniment for babies and toddlers. I have a 7 month old baby and a two year old toddler that both absolutely love this games controller. It is light enough for baby to play with it without it hurting himself. The controller has two settings: music and educational. It goes through numbers and letters of the alphabet, sings and flashes multiple colours of lights. There are two volume settings that you could adjust according to preference. There are also knobs to press that make a sensory noise not music. I highly recommend this product as it’s very easy to slip into a changing bag and provides hours of entertainment.
Great toy
I’m happy my baby loves that toy, he likes the noises and sounds
Sturdy product
I really like the volume control option. Lots of fun buttons in vibrant colours. Different play option.