Yes/No Game Exclusive

- Without being able to say yes and no, this game quickly turns answering the most simple of questions into tricky challenges.
- A fast and furious game where answering Yes or No gets you dinged out by the bell. Without being able to say yes and no, this game quickly turns answering the most simple of questions into tricky challenges. The 50 question cards require quick thinking as you answer the fast fire questions, which are all aimed to make you say the forbidden words Yes! No! To begin, one player takes a card, reads the quick-fire question to the opponent, if they answer Yes! Or No! ring that bell, and keep the card. If they get to the end of the questions without saying Yes or No - they keep the card. The player with the most cards at the end of the game is the winner. This game is for or 2 - 6 players and suitable for ages 8 years and up.
- A fast and furious game where answering Yes or No gets you dinged out by the bell
- The 50 question cards are all aimed to make you say the forbidden words Yes! No!
Information
Lower age limit
8 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020