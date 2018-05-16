By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Muller Quark Yogurt Strawberry 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Muller Quark Yogurt Strawberry 150G
£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • Creamy strawberry yogurt blended with Quark
  • Welcome to the wonderful world of Müller Quark Yogurt.
  • Here they take traditionally thick Alpine Style Quark and mix it with creamy Müller Yogurt, for a taste that's Mmmooollerlicious.
  • Alpine style
  • High in protein
  • 100% naturally sourced ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Quark (Milk) (43%), Sugar, Strawberries (4.5%), Cornflour, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Colouring Food: Carrot Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nut traces

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see lid.

Produce of

Made in Germany using EU milk

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 520 kJ (124kcal)
Fat 4.8g
of which saturates 3.2g
Carbohydrate 13.7g
of which sugars 12.3g
Protein 6.5g
Salt 0.16g
Calcium 99mg (18% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Muller Light Amore Lemon Yogurt 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Muller Light Amore Hazelnut Yogurt 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here