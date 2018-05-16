Muller Quark Yogurt Strawberry 150G

Product Description
- Creamy strawberry yogurt blended with Quark
- Welcome to the wonderful world of Müller Quark Yogurt.
- Here they take traditionally thick Alpine Style Quark and mix it with creamy Müller Yogurt, for a taste that's Mmmooollerlicious.
- Alpine style
- High in protein
- 100% naturally sourced ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Quark (Milk) (43%), Sugar, Strawberries (4.5%), Cornflour, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Colouring Food: Carrot Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nut traces
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see lid.
Produce of
Made in Germany using EU milk
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|520 kJ (124kcal)
|Fat
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|of which sugars
|12.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.16g
|Calcium
|99mg (18% of NRV per pot)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
