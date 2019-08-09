Tortoise Samsung S9 3D Screen Protector Black

Do not buy
Awful, doesn't stick to screen, tape running down edge. Worst one I've ever used, lasted a day before flipping up at one end
Waste of money and I got it half price. Within a week a crack appeared then the next day another, I didn't drop it
Cracked screen saver
I put this screen saver on my phone and that was fine bet when I started to use my phone the screen saver cracked I do not reccomend it
Doesn't stick properly
Instructions were good, kit seemed good, easy to install with no air bubbles / trapped dust... Unfortunately it doesn't actually stick properly and therefore keeps coming lose, which is annoying when you're trying to use the phone and it's not recognising your input (even with the sensitivity increased).