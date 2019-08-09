By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tortoise Samsung S9 3D Screen Protector Black

1(4)Write a review
Tortoise Samsung S9 3D Screen Protector Black
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
  • - Protects your screen from scratches and marks
  • - Edge to edge screen protection
  • - Looks and feels like the real screen
  • Protect your phone screen from scratches and marks. Made from tempered glass with a 9H surface hardness it is 3 times stronger than regular PET screen protectors. The 3D design provides edge to edge protection ensuring all corners of the screen are covered. The black coloured edge ensures the protector matches the look of the real screen. The screen protector is fast and easy to apply with handy guide stickers and full instructions provided in the pack. The screen protector has rounded corners to prevent edges from chipping and has an oleophobic coating to help prevent finger prints and other marks.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Do not buy

1 stars

Awful, doesn't stick to screen, tape running down edge. Worst one I've ever used, lasted a day before flipping up at one end

Do not buy

1 stars

Waste of money and I got it half price. Within a week a crack appeared then the next day another, I didn't drop it

Cracked screen saver

1 stars

I put this screen saver on my phone and that was fine bet when I started to use my phone the screen saver cracked I do not reccomend it

Doesn't stick properly

2 stars

Instructions were good, kit seemed good, easy to install with no air bubbles / trapped dust... Unfortunately it doesn't actually stick properly and therefore keeps coming lose, which is annoying when you're trying to use the phone and it's not recognising your input (even with the sensitivity increased).

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here