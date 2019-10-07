By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pepper Stir Fry Mix 320G

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Pepper Stir Fry Mix 320G
£ 1.25
£0.39/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy360kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225kJ / 54kcal

Product Description

  • Stir fry vegetables with sliced peppers.
  • Tesco Pepper Stir Fry Mix. A carefully selected mix of vibrant peppers, beansprouts and cabbage.
  • Straight to Wok. A carefully selected mix of vibrant peppers, beansprouts and cabbage.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beansprouts, Sliced Peppers (32%), Cabbage, Carrot.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a dry wok over a high heat for 2 minutes. Add 15ml (1tbsp) of oil and add the vegetables directly from the tray. Stir fry for 4 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (160g)
Energy225kJ / 54kcal360kJ / 86kcal
Fat2.8g4.5g
Saturates0.9g1.4g
Carbohydrate4.4g7.0g
Sugars4.3g6.9g
Fibre2.4g3.8g
Protein1.6g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great mix

5 stars

Great mix of peppers and bean sprouts with a small amount of cabbage. Prefer this to the vegetable mixes that often have big chunks of stalk. I like to add some baby sweetcorn and water chestnuts for some added crunch.

