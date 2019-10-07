Tesco Pepper Stir Fry Mix 320G

Great mix
Great mix of peppers and bean sprouts with a small amount of cabbage. Prefer this to the vegetable mixes that often have big chunks of stalk. I like to add some baby sweetcorn and water chestnuts for some added crunch.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225kJ / 54kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beansprouts, Sliced Peppers (32%), Cabbage, Carrot.
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a dry wok over a high heat for 2 minutes. Add 15ml (1tbsp) of oil and add the vegetables directly from the tray. Stir fry for 4 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
320g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (160g)
|Energy
|225kJ / 54kcal
|360kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|3.8g
|Protein
|1.6g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..
