Benecol Apricot, Almond & Pumpkin Bars 3X40g

Delicious
These bars are gorgeous. More substantial than other bars, tasty and filling.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1791 kJ/428 kcal
Wholegrain Oats (19%), Glucose Syrup, Yogurt Flavoured Coating (12%) (Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel Oil), Milk Sugar, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Crispies (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Almonds (8%), Plant Stanol Ester (Plant Stanols 4%), Dried Apricots** (6%), Sunflower Oil, Oligofructose, Sultanas (3%) (Sultanas, Sunflower Oil), Pumpkin Seeds (2%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Apple Fibre, Branflakes (Kibbled Wheat, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Malt Extract (Barley), Salt), Honey, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (Ascorbyl Palmitate), **Our Apricots don't contain any preservatives, that's why they are deliciously sweet and darker in colour
Store in a cool and dry place
Made in UK
3 x 40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 40 g
|Energy
|1791 kJ/428 kcal
|717 kJ/171 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|7.8 g
|of which saturates
|5.0 g
|2.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|21 g
|of which sugars
|27 g
|11 g
|Fibre
|6.8 g
|2.7 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|2.8 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.07 g
|Plant stanols
|4.0 g
|1.6 g
