Tesco Edamame & Vegetable Stir Fry Mix 320G

Crisp and delicious
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal
INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Green Cabbage, Curly Kale, Bean Sprouts, Edamame Beans (Soya) (9%).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Stir Fry
Instructions: How to make the perfect meal deal stir fry: 1) Add 1 tbsp. of oil to a pre-heated wok over a high heat. 2) Add vegetables and stir fry for 2 minutes. 3) Add cooked protein and stir fry for 2 minutes. 4) Add noodles and stir fry for a further 2 minutes. 5) Add sauce and stir fry for 1 minute, ensuring all vegetables, cooked protein and noodles are coated.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled
320g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (160g)
|Energy
|286kJ / 69kcal
|457kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|5.2g
|Protein
|3.8g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
