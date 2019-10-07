By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Edamame & Vegetable Stir Fry Mix 320G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£4.69/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy457kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of stir fry vegetables with broccoli, cabbage, curly kale, edamame, and beansprouts.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Green Cabbage, Curly Kale, Bean Sprouts, Edamame Beans (Soya) (9%).

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect meal deal stir fry:
    1) Add 1 tbsp. of oil to a pre-heated wok over a high heat.
    2) Add vegetables and stir fry for 2 minutes.
    3) Add cooked protein and stir fry for 2 minutes.
    4) Add noodles and stir fry for a further 2 minutes.
    5) Add sauce and stir fry for 1 minute, ensuring all vegetables, cooked protein and noodles are coated.

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (160g)
Energy286kJ / 69kcal457kJ / 110kcal
Fat3.9g6.2g
Saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate3.0g4.8g
Sugars1.5g2.4g
Fibre3.2g5.2g
Protein3.8g6.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Crisp and delicious

5 stars

