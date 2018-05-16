Puppia Mesh Dog Harness Grey Medium

Product Description
- Mesh Harness Grey / Medium
- Puppia is the world's leading dog fashion label.
- Designed with comfortable neck and chest padding, the Soft Harness is the most comfortable solution for dogs. The harness gives the walker extra control and ensures that the dog is comfortable by removing pressure from the trachea. Unlike when using a collar or strap harness there is no strain on the neck. The harness sits slightly lower on the dog than a collar so that it is more around the shoulders. Many owners are familiar with the choking sound their dog makes when excitedly pulling on their collar and this causes irreversible damage over the long term. Any pressure exerted by the dog or owner is spread out across the whole body and chest area rather than at one point on the neck. The unique design also helps to prevent pulling.
- Made from 100% lightweight, breathable polyester air mesh
- Adjustable chest belt with a buckle for easy attachment
- High Quality Breathable Air Mesh is suitable for all weather
- D-ring on the back for leash attachment
- Machine Washable
