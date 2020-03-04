Sheba Craft Cat Food Pouch Gravy Fish 12X85g

Product Description
- Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- Sheba luxury wet cat food for adult cats with 12 x 85g pouches
- Premium cat food pouch with fish selection in gravy
- Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- Delicious dishes of chunky and shredded pieces cooked in their juices. Showcasing the SHEBA® brand's 30 years of expertise, your feline friend will love these carefully crafted gravy recipes.
- At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
- High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
- Delicious dishes of chunky and shredded pieces cooked in their juices
- 85g cat food pouch gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
- Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
- Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 1020G
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 3 kg 2 1/2, 4 kg 3, 5 kg 3 1/2
- Pouch + Dry Food: 1 1/2 + 15 g, 2 + 15 g, 2 + 25 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet SHEBA® and a dry food.
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
- 70 kcal/85 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.sheba.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
12 x 85g ℮
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (18%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Whitefish), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 12.0 Fat content: 2.5 Inorganic matter: 1.2 Crude fibre: 0.20 Moisture: 81.0 Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.5 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.28 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 14.0 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.8 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 22.4 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
