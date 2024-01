Science Museum Mechanic Medium Set Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

This incredible technology laboratory helps you get closer to the world of mechanics and engineering as you build a powerful Monster Truck! This kit contains more than 200 components to be assembled, including: differential, rack-and-pinion steering and Cardan joint. You can discover and build 10 fantastic and dynamic models! Thanks to the illustrated manual, your child will be guided step-by-step through the building of 10 different models as they discover the fundamentals of mechanics and engineering.

