Master Lock Disc Padlock

Product Description
- 10mm diameter octagonal boron-carbide shackle
- 4 digit set-your-own combination
- Stainless steel body for weather resistance
- - Tough-Cut™ octagonal boron-carbide shackle is 50% harder than hardened steel
- - 70mm wide stainless steel body construction for maximum weather resistance
- - Fully shrouded design minimizes shackle exposure and protects against bolt cutter attacks
- The Master Lock Excell® Solid Body Padlock features a 70mm wide stainless steel body for strength, reliability and corrosion resistance. The 10mm diameter octagonal shackle is 16mm long and made of Tough-Cut™ boron-carbide, 50% harder than hardened steel, offering maximum resistance to cutting and sawing. The reinforced body bumper protects against scratches. The lock includes Set-Your-Own combination convenience, with the need of the included reset tool. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust.
