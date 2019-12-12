Rowse Manuka 15+ Honey 225G

Product Description
- Rowse Manuka Honey 15+ NPA
- Rowse Manuka Honey is guaranteed 100% pure, natural & authentic Manuka honey from New Zealand. All our Manuka Honey is tested twice for its authenticity: at source in New Zealand and again on arrival in the UK.
- We measure our Manuka Honey using the non-peroxide activity (NPA) Activity rating system: The higher the rating, the higher the non-peroxide activity.
- In 1938 Tony Rowse developed a passion of beekeeping & making honey. When you try our honey you'll become as passionate about it as us.
- Honey may naturally crystallise.
- Authentic New Zealand
- MGO 515
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature.Best before end: see side of jar
Produce of
Produce of New Zealand. Packed in the UK
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use.
Recycling info
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1477kJ/348kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|86.9g
|of which sugars
|85.9g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Safety information
Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use. SECURITY PROTECTED
