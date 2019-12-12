By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowse Manuka 15+ Honey 225G

Rowse Manuka 15+ Honey 225G
£ 19.99
£88.85/kg

Product Description

  • Rowse Manuka Honey 15+ NPA
  • Rowse Manuka Honey is guaranteed 100% pure, natural & authentic Manuka honey from New Zealand. All our Manuka Honey is tested twice for its authenticity: at source in New Zealand and again on arrival in the UK.
  • We measure our Manuka Honey using the non-peroxide activity (NPA) Activity rating system: The higher the rating, the higher the non-peroxide activity.
  • In 1938 Tony Rowse developed a passion of beekeeping & making honey. When you try our honey you'll become as passionate about it as us.
  • Honey may naturally crystallise.
  • Authentic New Zealand
  • MGO 515
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.Best before end: see side of jar

Produce of

Produce of New Zealand. Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use.
  • SECURITY PROTECTED

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • 0X10 9DE.

Return to

  Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  0X10 9DE.
  • www.rowsehoney.co.uk
  • Give us a buzz on 01491 454 100

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1477kJ/348kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 86.9g
of which sugars 85.9g
Protein <0.1g
Salt <0.1g

Safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use. SECURITY PROTECTED

