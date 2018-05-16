Mixx Stream Buds Charging Dock Black

Product Description
- 2.5 Hours of listening time on a single charge
- Up to 15 Hours of listening time with charge dock
- Automatic charging when stored
- - Can be used mono or in stereo as a pair
- Mixx StreamBuds offer true wireless convenience with stereo sound. Simply pair with your phone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth and just pop in your ears. Discreet design with no cables to hide, tuck away or untangle. This is true wireless sound with no restrictions.
- Features a single touch remote to play, pause and talk hands free.
- Lightweight, comfortable and comes with 3 ear cushion sizes and 2 pairs of ear wings to secure the earbuds in place.
- The Mixx StreamBuds come with protective case to both store and charge when not in use, ready for the next time.
- 10m wireless range.
- Compatible with Apple, Android or Windows based phones, tablets, notebooks or laptops with Bluetooth audio support.
- Charge via micro USB charging cable (supplied).
