Morphy Richards 300400 Equip Steam Iron

4.5(20)
Morphy Richards 300400 Equip Steam Iron
£ 20.00
£20.00

Product Description

  • Durable and easy to clean non-stick soleplate
  • 35g/min constant steam easily flattens fabric whilst the 80g steam boost
  • Medium 300ml water tank capacity for fewer refills.
  • The Equip Steam iron is a lightweight and easy to use iron. Get a good finish with the 35g/min steam rate. For stubborn creases take advantage of an 80g steam boost and a water spray. The non-stick soleplate is easy to clean and smoothly glides across fabric, easily removing creases. A 300ml tank is plenty to avoid frequent refilling but not too much that filling it makes the iron too heavy. A 2m cable gives you a good reach from the socket to the board.

Information

20 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best iron

5 stars

I bought it and it is excellent also it was good I profromance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Features

5 stars

I bought this few days ago very easy to use and store, very efficient item and very light and also cheap for those that are like me who’s a student [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Iron

4 stars

I have only had the iron for 3 weeks but so far it is great and much better than my previous make of iron. It gets and stays hot and the spray and steam work very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good iron good price

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago. Good iron. Does what it should [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good all round machine

5 stars

A very good iron seems to do everything i require and an excellent price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just purchased this iron to replace an old morphy

2 stars

Just purchased this iron to replace an old morphy richards iron that we has used for a number of years. I just couldn't believe when I plugged the iron in the flex was so short it wouldn't reach the ironing board. Cheapskate morphy richard!!

Equip Blue Steam Iron with Non Stick Soleplate

5 stars

This is a brilliant iron. It really does what you want it to. It has a good steam outpoint, and not too heavy to do a full basket of washing.

Nice and light

5 stars

Nicely priced and light to handle I found it very easy to use as my previous iron. Wa a bit heavy but now I can do more ironing as it glides nicely and quite light

Great Value

4 stars

Easy to use, heats up quickly, easy to fill, does the job! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Worth every penny

5 stars

An amazing iron for the money. It glides with ease and removes stubborn creases easy. It's design is basic but does the job perfectly.

