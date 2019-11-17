Morphy Richards 300400 Equip Steam Iron

Best iron
I bought it and it is excellent also it was good I profromance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Features
I bought this few days ago very easy to use and store, very efficient item and very light and also cheap for those that are like me who’s a student [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Iron
I have only had the iron for 3 weeks but so far it is great and much better than my previous make of iron. It gets and stays hot and the spray and steam work very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good iron good price
I bought this a few weeks ago. Good iron. Does what it should [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
good all round machine
A very good iron seems to do everything i require and an excellent price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just purchased this iron to replace an old morphy
Just purchased this iron to replace an old morphy richards iron that we has used for a number of years. I just couldn't believe when I plugged the iron in the flex was so short it wouldn't reach the ironing board. Cheapskate morphy richard!!
Equip Blue Steam Iron with Non Stick Soleplate
This is a brilliant iron. It really does what you want it to. It has a good steam outpoint, and not too heavy to do a full basket of washing.
Nice and light
Nicely priced and light to handle I found it very easy to use as my previous iron. Wa a bit heavy but now I can do more ironing as it glides nicely and quite light
Great Value
Easy to use, heats up quickly, easy to fill, does the job! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Worth every penny
An amazing iron for the money. It glides with ease and removes stubborn creases easy. It's design is basic but does the job perfectly.