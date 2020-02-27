Breville Vbl214 Blend Active Family Pack
Offer
- - 300W motor with one-touch blending action
- - 2 x 600ml plus 2 x 300ml BPA-free blending/sports bottles & lids - great for all the family
- - Includes a whipping disc for velvety-smooth milkshakes and a citrus juicer attachment for adding the freshest juice to your smoothie
- Perfect for all the family, this Blend Active ColourMix is a quick and easy way to add fresh, healthy ingredients to your busy lifestyle. Make delicious smoothies, shakes and protein drinks in no time, all at the touch of a button. Add freshly squeezed juice into your smoothie or water with the citrus juicer attachment: maximum flavour with minimum effort. The whipping disc makes milkshakes velvety smooth, whips cream in seconds for an indulgent treat and even makes pancake batter.
- Each of the 4 bottles comes with a coloured sports lid; perfect for keeping track of which drink is yours. Bottles fit most car & bike cup holders; be on your way to five-a-day before you've even got to work or school!
- This compact unit features a powerful 300W motor to make light work of your blending tasks but takes up minimum space; keep it on your worktop so it's always ready to go. Includes 2 x 600ml and 2 x 300ml BPA-free blending bottles.
Information
