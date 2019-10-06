By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groov-E Connect Bluetooth Neckband Gvbt900

Groov-E Connect Bluetooth Neckband Gvbt900
£ 25.00
£25.00/each
  • - Bluetooth Connectivity
  • - 8-10 hours audio playback
  • - Super Bass
  • Designed with the active user in mind, the Connect Wireless Earphones combine a host of handy features with brilliant sound quality. Perfect for use whilst working out, the flexible neckband with integrated earbuds that keeps wires out of your way, ensure a comfortable and secure fit. The Connect Wireless Earphones provide impressive wireless music playback helping to keep you energised and motivated while exercising. High frequency drivers and acoustic engineering provide crystal clear sound with powerful bass - even when the volume is turned right down.
  • Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices and with a wireless range of 10 meters, the rechargeable Connect Wireless Headphone can provide up to nine hours of music playback or talk time. A built-in microphone allows for hands-free conversation and magnetic fastening earcups make them easy to store when not in use. Control buttons are conveniently placed on the neckband giving you full control of your favourite tunes and the volume, while also letting you answer any incoming calls. Comfortable and lightweight, they come with extra earbuds in the box to ensure a comfortable fit as well as a micro-USB cable to keep them charged. The Connect Wireless Earphones are great for long periods of use and ideal for sports.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Left ear stopped working after 2 months

1 stars

Left ear stopped working after 2 months

