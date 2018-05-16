Groov E Headphones Case Gvbt1000

- - Bluetooth Connectivity
- - Active noise cancelling
- - 10-12 hours Audio Playback
- The Groov-e Elite Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancelling take your audio experience to another level. Featuring 40mm Neodymium drivers for premium sound, crystal-clear audio is supported by Active Noise Cancelling, which will block out external noise and give you an immersive experience. Even with brilliant sound and ANC, you don't have to compromise on flexibility as these on-ear headphones also offer over 10 hours of wireless playback. Just connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device and go! The combination of high frequency drivers and acoustic engineering allow for crystal clear sound wherever you are.
- The Elite Headphones have a built-in microphone for hands-free conversation. Control buttons are conveniently placed on the ear cup, allowing full control of your tunes and volume, while also letting you answer any incoming calls. The headphones also have a folding design reducing the space required for storage when not being used; this makes them the perfect accessory when travelling.
