Groov-E True Bluetooth Earphones Charge

Groov-E True Bluetooth Earphones Charge
£ 40.00
£40.00/each
  • - Bluetooth Connectivity
  • - True Wireless Stereo
  • - Hands-free mic
  • Allowing you to be free from any cables or neckbands, the Airbuds True Wireless Earphones offer completely wireless sound with impressive stereo audio quality. Featuring a built-in mic, you have the power to answer or reject incoming calls, plus listen to your music without a wire or device in sight. Boasting Bluetooth V4.1 technology, these earphones can connect with devices up to 10 metres away and are compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices.
  • The Airbuds True Wireless Earphones have a built-in rechargeable battery which delivers up to three hours of music playback, with an additional seven hours of playback using the portable charging case, and 20 hours on standby. With an ergonomic design, the True Wireless earphones are comfortable and lightweight, with extra earbuds provided for a perfect fit making them great for summer travel.

i bought these earphones hoping for a quality set

1 stars

i bought these earphones hoping for a quality set of wireless earphones, yet when i tried to use them i could only activate one mode (mono mode). i tried to use stereo mode (both working at the same time) but the product would not do as i intended for it. i tried to return it but was not told at the moment of purchase i would need to box that it came in for a refund. It stated on the receipt that i needed to hold onto it for proof of purchase in case the product is fault or damaged. i tried to return the earphones with charging case, charging wire and extra buds but was denied, i was not told on the day of the purchase in order to be refunded that i would need the box. i would not recommend this product to anyone.

