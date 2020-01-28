Groov-E True Bluetooth Earphones Charge

i bought these earphones hoping for a quality set
i bought these earphones hoping for a quality set of wireless earphones, yet when i tried to use them i could only activate one mode (mono mode). i tried to use stereo mode (both working at the same time) but the product would not do as i intended for it. i tried to return it but was not told at the moment of purchase i would need to box that it came in for a refund. It stated on the receipt that i needed to hold onto it for proof of purchase in case the product is fault or damaged. i tried to return the earphones with charging case, charging wire and extra buds but was denied, i was not told on the day of the purchase in order to be refunded that i would need the box. i would not recommend this product to anyone.