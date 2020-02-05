By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Gc2145/29 Steam Iron

4.5(52)Write a review
Philips Gc2145/29 Steam Iron
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • 2400W Power
  • 270ml Water Tank Capacity
  • 30g/Min Continuous Steam
  • - 150g Steam Boost
  • - 2400W
  • - Ceramic soleplate
  • Fast crease removal thanks to the 2400 wattage heating up quickly, 150g steam boost and 30g/min continuous steam.
  • Easy to use
  • EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

52 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

QUICK AND EASY TO USE

4 stars

Very good product, not too heavy, irons out creases really well, easy to fill, only thing i don't like is the handle, it's hard to grip, feels slippery would benefit from being rubber.

Good quality product

5 stars

This iron is well made, with easy controls to operate. Stylish with a reasonable size water reservoir.

Light and speedy

5 stars

Love this iron it is light even with a full tank and irons creases out brilliantly without using the extra steam button also easy to use I can honestly say this is one of the best irons I have bought.glad my old one gave up! THANKYOU PHILIPS. I fully reccomend this iron.

Brilliant Iron

5 stars

More than happy with my purchase. The iron heats up very quickly, is easy to use and is fairly light. Am happy with the amount of steam - which is adjustable - and I particularly like the eco setting. It does the job!!

Good value for money iron

4 stars

perfect for normal family ironing! Does what it says on the tin.

A new iron

4 stars

A good iron with an eco feature to save steam? (This control is not mentioned in the handbook). Handle a little bulky and lead could do with being a little longer. Glides well, steams well.

failed on all three selling points

1 stars

This product does not glide, steam function is under powered and it takes ages to get creases out of fabrics. Worst performing iron I've ever had.

This iron makes ironing so easy!

4 stars

The iron heats up much quicker than any other iron I have ever used. It's light and very easy to use. The Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron has a lovely design and it glides very smoothly. I would definitely recommend this product.

Great Iron

5 stars

From someone who dislikes Ironing, this Iron makes the process a lot easier. The steam that is generated makes the creases so much easier to come out. And the Iron really does glide across my shirts! Overall - a great product.

Super quick ironing

5 stars

I whizzed through a whole pile of ironing in about 45minutes with this iron. Steam generation is good and I liked the drip stop feature as no drips/leaks on to my clothes as with my old iron. Seems to hold a lot of water so I don't need to fill up as often as with my old iron.

