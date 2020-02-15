Walker Sensation Streetmix Bangkok Mix 88G
Offer
- Energy705 kJ 168 kcal8%
- Fat10.9g16%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt0.33g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 705kJ
Product Description
- Mix of Rice Snacks, Cashews and Coconut with Thai inspired flavours
- - Excite your senses with a delicious snack that combines flavours, aromas and textures inspired by the world-famous street food of Bangkok
- - Sensations Bangkok Streetmix include sweet chilli crackers, coconut flakes, cashew nuts and Thai lime flavour green snaps
- - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice as the perfect aperitif
- - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Streetmix Inspired by Mumbai
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 88G
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Fried Cashews (25%), Coconut (15%), Sunflower Oil [with Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Brown Rice, Sugar, Starch, Maltodextrin, Soy Sauce (contains Wheat), Thai Green Curry Flavouring [Sugar, Salt, Herbs and Spices, Lime Extract, Coconut, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acid (Citric Acid), Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts], Garlic Powder, Salt, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chloropyllins), Potassium Chloride, Chilli Flake, Yeast Extract, Capsicum Extract, Liquorice Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts and other types of Nuts, Sulphites, Mustard, Celery
Storage
Once opened, keep in an airtight container and consume within seven days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Warnings
- REMEMBER: SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to: Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/ Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm.
Net Contents
88g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|705kJ
|2350kJ
|-
|168kcal (8%*)
|561kcal
|Fat
|10.9g (16%*)
|36.3g
|of which Saturates
|3.7g (19%*)
|12.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|48.8g
|of which Sugars
|2.5g (3%*)
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.33g (6%*)
|1.10g
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
REMEMBER: SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020