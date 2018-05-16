By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Buttons Pouch 93G

image 1 of Maltesers Buttons Pouch 93G
£ 1.50
£1.62/100g
1/3 = 31g
  • Energy672kJ 161kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7.0%).
  • Crunchy little Maltesers pieces floating in creamy milk chocolate buttons
  • Maltesers Buttons.. Everyone's favourite new flat mate
  • Perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • As cute as a button
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 93g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Lactose, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, portion size: 31g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk

Net Contents

93g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 31g (%*)
Energy 2167kJ672kJ (8%)
-518kcal161kcal (8%)
Fat 27g8.4g (12%)
of which saturates 16g5.0g (25%)
Carbohydrate 60g19g (7%)
of which sugars 57g18g (20%)
Protein 7.4g2.3g (5%)
Salt 0.35g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

