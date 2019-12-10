By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dark Milk 85G

4.5(12)Write a review
Cadbury Dark Milk 85G
£ 1.50
£1.77/100g
Each 14 g (3 chunks) contains
  • Energy327 kJ 79 kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.2 g
    7%
  • Saturates3.1 g
    16%
  • Sugars6.6 g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • When an abundance of rich cocoa is brought together with Cadbury creaminess a whole new world of chocolate is created.
  • Welcome to Cadbury Darkmilk.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Both rich & creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2339 kJ327 kJ8400 kJ /
-562 kcal79 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 37 g5.2 g70 g
of which Saturates 22 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 49 g6.9 g260 g
of which Sugars 48 g6.6 g90 g
Fibre 4.8 g0.7 g-
Protein 5.8 g0.8 g50 g
Salt 0.08 g< 0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

12 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

A grown up's version of Dairy Milk

4 stars

As a keen fan of Bourneville I was intrigued to try this. I love it - it's more smooth and velvety than Bourneville, has a good chocolatey flavour, without the overly sweet aftertaste of Dairy Milk. It's been a real hit in our house!

Still not like the Cadbury of my youth

1 stars

Can't believe all these 5 star reviews for me it's still too sweet tastes artificial. Tastes cheap and nasty though it's anything but cheap.

Delicious!

5 stars

Really like this. Has a hint of Bourneville but still nice and creamy. Delicious!

Amazing chocolate, absolutely worth the buy! It's

5 stars

Amazing chocolate, absolutely worth the buy! It's a firm favourite of mine now and I've stocked up!

A tasty treat.

5 stars

I really like the combination of the milk and dark chocolate, really tasty. I also like the size and shape of the chunks, a manageble size. This could become a favourite.

Dairy milk taste of days home by.

5 stars

This brings back memories of how Dairy Milk used to taste before they added sweeteners and reduced the cocoa content. Real dairy milk chocolate once again. Stopped buying it years ago when the recipe changed , but will buy this version now.

Very nice but difficult to find

5 stars

Very nice but difficult to find

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely! I love dark chocolate, the darker the better. But this was a nice change. The flavour of dark chocolate with the creaminess of milk chocolate, not bitter at all.

Lovely milk chocolate with intense choc notes

5 stars

Lovely! If you prefer milk chocolate to dark, but want a more chocolatey experience then this is for you. I don't like dark chocolate but I love this.

Like the Cadbury's of old

5 stars

This is like Cadbury's before they changed the recipe, reduced cocoa mass and put slimy palm oil/vegetable oil in (and ruined Cadbury's Dairy Milk). This one doesn't have vegetable or palm oil in and it tastes far more like Cadbury's used to. It's a nice texture and taste and gives the chocolate 'hit' that current Cadbury's Dairy Milk doesn't. I really like it, I will be buying more.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

