Cadbury Dark Milk 85G

A grown up's version of Dairy Milk
As a keen fan of Bourneville I was intrigued to try this. I love it - it's more smooth and velvety than Bourneville, has a good chocolatey flavour, without the overly sweet aftertaste of Dairy Milk. It's been a real hit in our house!
Still not like the Cadbury of my youth
Can't believe all these 5 star reviews for me it's still too sweet tastes artificial. Tastes cheap and nasty though it's anything but cheap.
Delicious!
Really like this. Has a hint of Bourneville but still nice and creamy. Delicious!
Amazing chocolate, absolutely worth the buy! It's a firm favourite of mine now and I've stocked up!
A tasty treat.
I really like the combination of the milk and dark chocolate, really tasty. I also like the size and shape of the chunks, a manageble size. This could become a favourite.
Dairy milk taste of days home by.
This brings back memories of how Dairy Milk used to taste before they added sweeteners and reduced the cocoa content. Real dairy milk chocolate once again. Stopped buying it years ago when the recipe changed , but will buy this version now.
Very nice but difficult to find
Lovely
Lovely! I love dark chocolate, the darker the better. But this was a nice change. The flavour of dark chocolate with the creaminess of milk chocolate, not bitter at all.
Lovely milk chocolate with intense choc notes
Lovely! If you prefer milk chocolate to dark, but want a more chocolatey experience then this is for you. I don't like dark chocolate but I love this.
Like the Cadbury's of old
This is like Cadbury's before they changed the recipe, reduced cocoa mass and put slimy palm oil/vegetable oil in (and ruined Cadbury's Dairy Milk). This one doesn't have vegetable or palm oil in and it tastes far more like Cadbury's used to. It's a nice texture and taste and gives the chocolate 'hit' that current Cadbury's Dairy Milk doesn't. I really like it, I will be buying more.