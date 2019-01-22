By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining 33 Piece Vegetable Sushi Platter 691G

Write a review
We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.45/100g

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy727kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 150kcal

Product Description

  • 20 Ginger and chilli edamame soya bean and pepper mini California rolls with a shichimi and sesame seed coating, 3 chargrilled pepper and quinoa nigiri, 3 edamame, coriander and quinoa mixed nigiri, 4 kimchi hosomaki, 3 cucumber hosomaki, 2 bottles of soy sauce, 2 pickled ginger sachets and 2 wasabi sachets.
  • A vegetarian selection of California rolls, nigiri and maki pieces with pepper, edamame soya beans, carrot, red cabbage and chives. Includes soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi.
  • A vegetarian selection of California rolls, nigiri and maki pieces with pepper, edamame soya beans, carrot, red cabbage and chives. Includes soy sauce, pickled ginger and wasabi.
  • Easy entertaining - fabulous food made to order
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 691g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked White Sushi Rice, Cooked White Sushi Rice with Quinoa, Pepper, Edamame Soya Beans, Water, Soy Sauce Bottle, Pickled Ginger Sachet, Cucumber, Wasabi Sachet, Nori Seaweed, Carrot, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Coriander, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, White Sesame Seeds, Red Cabbage, Black Sesame Seeds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Sugar, Coconut Extract, Orange Peel, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Chilli Powder, Coriander Seed, Dried Onion, Turmeric, Rice Vinegar, Chive, Paprika, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes, Onion, Concentrated Lime Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cane Molasses.

Cooked White Sushi Rice contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Cooked White Sushi Rice with Quinoa contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Quinoa, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Soy Sauce Bottle contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol.

Pickled Ginger Sachet contains: Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt.

Wasabi Sachet contains: Horseradish, Wasabi.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K

Number of uses

Contains Approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Base. Plastic check local recycling Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

691g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (115g)
Energy632kJ / 150kcal727kJ / 172kcal
Fat2.0g2.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate28.3g32.5g
Sugars8.7g10.0g
Fibre2.2g2.5g
Protein3.6g4.1g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Dream come true

5 stars

This is a dream come true, I'm ordering one with every order now, decent price too, I'm in heaven. All veggie, can't beat that ! and no cheese ! YES YES YES

