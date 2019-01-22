Tesco Easy Entertaining 33 Piece Vegetable Sushi Platter 691G

Dream come true
This is a dream come true, I'm ordering one with every order now, decent price too, I'm in heaven. All veggie, can't beat that ! and no cheese ! YES YES YES
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 150kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked White Sushi Rice, Cooked White Sushi Rice with Quinoa, Pepper, Edamame Soya Beans, Water, Soy Sauce Bottle, Pickled Ginger Sachet, Cucumber, Wasabi Sachet, Nori Seaweed, Carrot, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Coriander, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, White Sesame Seeds, Red Cabbage, Black Sesame Seeds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Sugar, Coconut Extract, Orange Peel, Ginger Powder, Soya Bean, Chilli Powder, Coriander Seed, Dried Onion, Turmeric, Rice Vinegar, Chive, Paprika, Sea Salt, Chilli Flakes, Onion, Concentrated Lime Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cane Molasses.
Cooked White Sushi Rice contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Cooked White Sushi Rice with Quinoa contains: Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Quinoa, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Soy Sauce Bottle contains: Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol.
Pickled Ginger Sachet contains: Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Rice Vinegar, Water, Salt.
Wasabi Sachet contains: Horseradish, Wasabi.
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K
Contains Approx. 6 servings
Base. Plastic check local recycling Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling
691g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (115g)
|Energy
|632kJ / 150kcal
|727kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.3g
|32.5g
|Sugars
|8.7g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
