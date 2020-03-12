Twisty Pets 3 Pack

- - Twisty Petz are the bejeweled petz that transform into sparkly bracelets ! You can even create necklaces or backpack accessories and take them with you on the go!
- - There's a Twisty Pet for every mood! From metallic kitties to rainbow ponies to pastel pandas, Twisty Petz come in an array of brilliant finishes!
- - Use the Collector's Guide to keep track of all your Twisty Petz! With special edition, limited edition and super rare friends to find, there are so many charming possibilities! With over 70 to collect, you can adopt them all!
- Wear on your wrist, transform with a twist! Twisty Petz are dazzling bracelets that turn into adorable petz! From ponies to kitties to magical unicorns, there so many different bejewelled friends to collect! Add pastel, rainbow, pearlescent, fuzzy or silver Twisty Petz to your set to create bracelets and sparkling necklaces! To turn into a pet, simply twist the front and back legs. To transform into a bracelet, pull apart and connect the two ends. For a necklace, simply connect three together! This gem-packed set contains three adorable Twisty Petz - one's even hidden as a surprise! With over 70 to collect, you may unbox a special edition, limited edition or super rare new friend! Discover the charm of Twisty Petz! Kids aged 4+. Styles may vary.
