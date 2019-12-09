Twisty Pets Single Pack
- - Twisty Petz are the bejeweled petz that transform into sparkly bracelets! You can even create necklaces, backpack accessories and take them with you on the go!
- - Twisty Petz come in an array of brilliant colours and finishes! Collect them all and add metallic, rainbow, pastel and even pearlescent bracelets to your collection!
- - With a simple twist, your adorable pet comes to life! To transform into a bracelet, simply pull apart and connect the ends!
- Twistable. Wearable. Fashionable! Twisty Petz are the sparkly gems that transform from a pet into a bracelet! Collect metallic kitties, rainbow ponies, pastel pandas, and more! Each Twisty Petz has beautiful detailing and dazzling colours. Connect the ends of this string of jewels and create a stunning bracelet - the perfect accessory for any outfit. With two twists, your favorite bracelet becomes your favorite pet, super cute from nose to tail. Collect over 60 adorable animals in Series 2 in rainbow, pastel, gold and pearlescent finishes! Twisty Petz: wear on your wrist, transform with a twist!
- Includes: 1 Twisty Petz, 1 Collector's Guide
- Twisty Petz are for kids aged 4+. Over 60 petz to collect in series 2. Collect them all!
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
