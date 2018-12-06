By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Crunchy Cornflake Bars 126G

£ 0.89
£0.71/100g
One bar
  • Energy382kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1817kJ / 431kcal

Product Description

  • Corn flake bars with a white chocolate base
  • GOOEY & CHEWY Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 126G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Corn Flakes (47%) [Maize, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract], Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Palm Oil, Sweetened Condensed Milk [Milk, Sugar], Stabiliser(Sorbitols), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids)

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

126g e (6 x 21g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1817kJ / 431kcal382kJ / 91kcal
Fat12.0g2.5g
Saturates7.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate76.0g16.0g
Sugars35.0g7.4g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein4.3g0.9g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

My kids love these, unfortunately they contain pal

2 stars

My kids love these, unfortunately they contain palm oil, so I will not be purchasing them again.

