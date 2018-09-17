By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Joyfills Chocolate Creme 90G

2.5(2)Write a review
Cadbury Joyfills Chocolate Creme 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy471 kJ 112 kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.8 g
    5%
  • Saturates1.0 g
    5%
  • Sugars9.6 g
    11%
  • Salt0.20 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1886 kJ

Product Description

  • Sweet crispy wheat pillows with a soft filling (50 %) with milk chocolate (6 %).
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour 28 %, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Lactose (Milk), Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Molasses, Cocoa Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 pack = 3 x 25 g

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1886 kJ471 kJ8400 kJ /
-448 kcal112 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 15 g3.8 g70 g
of which Saturates 4.2 g1.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate 71 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 38 g9.6 g90 g
Fibre 2.7 g0.7 g-
Protein 5.7 g1.4 g50 g
Salt 0.80 g0.20 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Confused???

2 stars

My grandchildren asked why I was giving them breakfast cereal as a treat!

This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cer

3 stars

This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cereal. Nice though.

