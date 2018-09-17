Cadbury Joyfills Chocolate Creme 90G

Confused???
My grandchildren asked why I was giving them breakfast cereal as a treat!
This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cer
This is not a biscuit or a chocolate this is a cereal. Nice though.
Sugar, Wheat Flour 28 %, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Lactose (Milk), Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Molasses, Cocoa Powder
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
1 pack = 3 x 25 g
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (25 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1886 kJ
|471 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|448 kcal
|112 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|3.8 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|4.2 g
|1.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|18 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|38 g
|9.6 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|0.7 g
|-
|Protein
|5.7 g
|1.4 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.80 g
|0.20 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
