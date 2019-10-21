By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Chocolate Mousse Dessert 4 Pack 240G

2(5)Write a review
Ms Molly's Chocolate Mousse Dessert 4 Pack 240G
£ 0.50
£0.21/100g
Each pot
  • Energy335kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate mousse.
  • Chocolate desserts
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Pork Gelatine, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e (4 x 60g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (60g)
Energy559kJ / 133kcal335kJ / 80kcal
Fat4.5g2.7g
Saturates3.6g2.2g
Carbohydrate18.2g10.9g
Sugars16.2g9.7g
Fibre0.8g0.5g
Protein4.5g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great little dessert for work

4 stars

Well I think it is a perfectly decent dessert..not as sweet as dearer ones or as creamy..therefore lower in fat n calories. I enjoyed them

Cheap and cheerful

3 stars

Not as rank as you'd think for something so cheap. If you value price over quality it's perfectly edible, and kids probably won't tell the difference.

Bland and airy

1 stars

Not very chocolatey at all. Bland and airy.

Tasteless

1 stars

It's a stretch to call this chocolate as it has no flavour.

Buy if you're desperate

1 stars

Rubbish quality, pot only just over half filled. Rip off as usual. Pay peanuts, get monkeys

