Ms Molly's Chocolate Mousse Dessert 4 Pack 240G

Great little dessert for work
Well I think it is a perfectly decent dessert..not as sweet as dearer ones or as creamy..therefore lower in fat n calories. I enjoyed them
Cheap and cheerful
Not as rank as you'd think for something so cheap. If you value price over quality it's perfectly edible, and kids probably won't tell the difference.
Bland and airy
Not very chocolatey at all. Bland and airy.
Tasteless
It's a stretch to call this chocolate as it has no flavour.
Buy if you're desperate
Rubbish quality, pot only just over half filled. Rip off as usual. Pay peanuts, get monkeys