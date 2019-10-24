Acctim Colorado Led Alarm Clock Usb Charging

Good for price
Good clock. Display is large and hard to miss. Usb to charge phone which is good. Only issue I would say about the display is that it is very bright especially if you lie facing the bedside cabinet where it sits. Sleep was not great 1st night but obviously I cannot blame the clock as it is not guaranteed this was the issue. 1 other thing was clock came with an amazon basic battery in it which was dead and clock is advertised as no battery included so possibly a return. Also no manual but clock is easy to set up and use.