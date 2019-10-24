By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(1)Write a review
Acctim Colorado Led Alarm Clock Usb Charging
Product Description

  • Large LCD display
  • USB charging ports
  • Snooze Function
  • - Acctim USB Smart Connector® LED Digital Alarm Clock
  • - Charge your phone, tablet or other USB device directly from this Acctim Smart Connector® clock.
  • This Acctim Smart Connector® alarm clock creates a multipurpose power hub. Charge your phone, tablet or other USB device directly from this Acctim Smart Connector® clock.
  • There are 2 USB ports and it's supplied with a 150cm USB lead cable to use with your existing USB charger in a mains socket.
  • Alarm with easy snooze (press anywhere on the clock top).
  • Battery back up requires 1x AA battery (not supplied)
  • Height 7.5, Width 14.5, Depth 5cm.

Information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Good for price

4 stars

Good clock. Display is large and hard to miss. Usb to charge phone which is good. Only issue I would say about the display is that it is very bright especially if you lie facing the bedside cabinet where it sits. Sleep was not great 1st night but obviously I cannot blame the clock as it is not guaranteed this was the issue. 1 other thing was clock came with an amazon basic battery in it which was dead and clock is advertised as no battery included so possibly a return. Also no manual but clock is easy to set up and use.

