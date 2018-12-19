By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lactofree Mild & Creamy Cornish Brie 160G

Lactofree Mild & Creamy Cornish Brie 160G
£ 2.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Mild & Creamy Cornish Brie
  • Lactose free* soft full fat mould ripened cheese
  • *Less than 0.03% lactose.
  • Free from lactose
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 3 days and by the date shown.

Produce of

Made in UK

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • LactoFree Customer Careline 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1452kJ351kcal
Fat 31g
of which saturates 21g
Carbohydrate 1.7g
of which sugars 0.7g
Protein 17g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Unbelievably salty! And a really weird flavour. Wa

1 stars

Unbelievably salty! And a really weird flavour. Was sad as I was excited to finally have bacon Brie and cranberry again!

