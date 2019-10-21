By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Artisan Bread Company Wheat Toast 125G

The Artisan Bread Company Wheat Toast 125G

£ 1.60
£1.28/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Wheat Toasts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Crisp and crunchy wheat toasts
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (88%), Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil), Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Flour Improver: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer to an airtight container and consume within 7 days.For best before date see back of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with sweet or savoury spreads.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 3373384 or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains
Energy 1665 kJ / 393 kcal
Fat4.4g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrates 71.8g
of which sugars 4.1g
Protein 14.8g
Salt 0.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

