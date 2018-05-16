Tesco Extracts Mint & Sea Salt Shower Gel 250Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Extracts Mint & Sea Salt Shower Gel
- An invigorating shower gel which combines mint with a sprinkle of sea salt. It is specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed.
- invigorating
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Benzophenone-4, Linalool, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, CI 19140, CI 42090, Mentha Piperita Leaf Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Maris Sal.
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Apply to wet skin, lather and rinse.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
