Tesco Extracts Coconut & Lime Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 0.70
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Coconut and Lime Shower Gel
  • A refreshing shower gel which combines coconut with a squeeze of lime. Specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed.
  • refreshing
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Benzophenone-4, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Benzyl Salicylate, Amyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Citrus Aurantifolia Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 47005, CI 42090.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to wet skin, lather and rinse.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

The perfect shower gel....

1 stars

…if you want to smell like a urinal cake.

