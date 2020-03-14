By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extracts Sea Minerals Shower Gel 1L

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Extracts Sea Minerals Shower Gel 1L
£ 1.70
£0.17/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Sea Minerals Shower Gel
  • Tesco Extracts revitalising shower gel with natural sea minerals extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Dermatologically tested.
  This revitalising shower gel with natural sea minerals extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Dmdm Hydantoin, Glycerin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Polyquaternium-7, Benzophenone-4, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, CI 42051, Maris Sal, Sodium Benzoate, Salvia Sclarea Oil, Hexylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Twist pump to unlock before first use. Apply to wet skin using your hand, a sponge or puff. Work into a lather and rinse thoroughly.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

smells like aftershave lotion

5 stars

it smells like men's aftershave lotion. but I'm okay with it because the smell doesn't stay on at all. most importantly, it gives you that clean feeling and its cheap!

