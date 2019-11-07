By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Extracts Relaxing Lavender Bath Foam 1 L
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Lavender Bath Foam
  • Tesco Extracts relaxing bath foam with natural lavender extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and ease daily stresses. With added moisturising complex it leaves your skin feeling hydrated. Perfect for winding down before bedtime. Dermatologically tested.
  • This relaxing bath foam with natural lavender extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and ease daily stresses. With added moisturising complex it leaves your skin feeling hydrated. Perfect for winding down before bedtime. Dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Dmdm Hydantoin, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzophenone-4, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, CI 17200, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia Extract), CI 42051, Hexylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour into warm, running water and relax.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Using Product Information

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

great bubbles great price

5 stars

great bubbles just as good if not better than more expensive brands.

Didn't smell at all like lavender. I was very disa

2 stars

Didn't smell at all like lavender. I was very disappointed. Will not buy again.

