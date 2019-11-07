Tesco Extracts Relaxing Lavender Bath Foam 1 L

great bubbles great price
great bubbles just as good if not better than more expensive brands.
Didn't smell at all like lavender. I was very disa
Didn't smell at all like lavender. I was very disappointed. Will not buy again.
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Dmdm Hydantoin, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzophenone-4, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, CI 17200, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia Extract), CI 42051, Hexylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate.
Produced in the U.K.
1L e
