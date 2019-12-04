Innocent Oat Dairy Free 750Ml
Product Description
- A blend of spring water, oats and a touch of sea salt.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS eat your greens
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good. Does good.
- Tasty healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- We've put a cowboy hat on this oat, but that's as far as it goes when it comes to additives. We never add stabilisers, refined sugars or anything like that.
- Now creamier
- Just 4 ingredients
- Creamy oats, oat flour, spring water and a touch of sea salt
- Pour, stir and splash it
- Naturally dairy free
- Low in saturated fat
- No additives, stabilisers or funny business
- Vegan
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Oat Extract (9%), Oat Flour (2%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C)Once opened, drink within 5 days For best before date, see neck
Preparation and Usage
- Operating Instructions
- Stir it in tea & coffee
- Splash it for seriously good cereal
- Whip it for pancakes
- Mix it for marvellous mashed potato or
- Use it as a love potion for a horse
- Settling isn't an option
- Shake this bottle first (make sure the lid is on)
Additives
- Free From Additives
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or
- Fruit Towers,
Return to
- Pop in:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or
- Fruit Towers,
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4,
- DO4 YW83.
- Bananaphone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hello: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy
|209kJ (49kcal)
|Fat
|0.8g
|(of which saturates)
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|11g
|(of which sugars)
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.05g
