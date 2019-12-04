Innocent Almond Dairy Free 750Ml

I brought this because there's only three ingredie
I brought this because there's only three ingredients in it so no nastys . Shame Tesco don't show the back of this as it had pictures of what to use it in. There's no picture of it being used in tea or coffee, I tried this and it separated. Anyway I've used it in smoothies & just now made rice pudding in a saupan, I used half water half almond milk . It's turned out lovely and creamy. I've also used it to make porridge. If you want something more natural then try this but no good in coffee, but I've not tried making hot chocolate with it yet 🤔
Makes delicious smoothies!
I use this milk in my Nutribullet to make smoothies. Tastes amazing when blitzed with strawberries and bananas. I bought it because it is the only nut milk brand that doesn't add any unnecessary ingredients (added sugar especially! No one needs that!). Tastes lovely and I will definitely buy it again. The Innocent brand does cost more than most, but you get what you pay for! A quality product without the added bumpf.
Like it but could be better!
I liked this but it could improved further. I am gluten and soya intolerant so made the move to almond milk. Needs a very good shake every time but that’s no big problem. I’ve had it with a cup of tea & filter coffee and in smoothies. It mixes fine and tastes pretty decent to me. I chose this brand as it is free of the stabilisers, gums etc etc. Would be even better if it was cheaper and also organic (therefore pesticide free as well). It seems an impossible task to find any dairy free milk that can tick every box!
my favourite nut milk!
I love all the Innocent nut milks as they are the only brand without added ingredients and sugar.
Tastes nice. Mixed well with tea and great for making pancakes.
Sorry I really didn't like this. I am gluten and dairy free and thought it may be nice to try but it tasted of nothing and made me feel rather sick for the rest of the morning. My Husband said he would finish it but when he tried it he just turned his nose up at it so I'm afraid it went down the sink which I felt was an awful waste of money.
out of most peoples budget
I'm sure it tastes lovely but it is far too expensive for less than one litre of milk...innocent milks and smoothies are overpriced and 'iniquitous' may be a better brand name but it just pushes most people out of the line to be able to afford this who are dairy intolerant :(
tastes good but separates, even when warmed up before going in your coffee, or tea. will not use it again in warm/ hot applications. may be good for those who want to use it as a base for cold drinks such as "milkshakes". or cold soups.
It is no good for mixing with instant coffee. It separates and looks foul so you need to stir it for each mouthful. Tastes ok. Didn't try itvwith ground coffee or tea.